Fujifilm endoscopic imaging device gets clearance

Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for its CAD Eye artificial intelligence-powered detection system for endoscopic imaging, the company said in a March 20 news release. 

The device uses AI detection of colonic mucosal lesions during colonoscopy procedures, supporting in detecting and removing pre-cancerous lesions. 

The device uses both white light imaging and linked color imaging. Additionally, the system was trained on images captured by Fujifilm endoscopy imaging equipment.

Fujifilm saw 17% higher adenoma per colonoscopy when compared to conventional colonoscopy. The company plans to make the device commercially available this spring after a market evaluation.

