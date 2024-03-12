GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

New Hampshire hospital opens GI department

Claire Wallace -  

Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital opened its first gastroenterology department, according to a March 11 report from The Keene Sentinel. 

Previously, the hospital offered GI services only through partnerships with other state facilities. The need for services locally has increased as more patients seek routine colonoscopies. 

The department will be led by Michael Gilbert, MD, who will also be the sole physician. He will work alongside a nurse and a medical assistant, the report said. 

Previously, Dr. Gilbert worked at GI Associates of New Hampshire. Monadnock Community is recruiting a nurse practitioner or physician assistant to join his team. 

In the department's first week, Dr. Gilbert saw 80 patients and has a waitlist consisting of hundreds of people, according to the report. 

