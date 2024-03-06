Several health systems have taken moves to expand their gastroenterology departments in 2024, from adding new physicians to creating new facilities.

The health systems expanding GI this year:

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Digestive Health Center added gastroenterologists David Schwimmer, MD, and Sheldon Taub, MD.

2. Oxford, N.C.-based Granville Health System purchased a former medical center in Oxford for $2.5 million with plans to open a new gastroenterology facility.

3. The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha added Fedja Rochling, MD, as its division chief of gastroenterology and hepatology.

4. Exton. Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health opened a new, 4,800-square-foot facility in Colmar, Pa.

5. Rome (N.Y.) Health announced plans to offer gastroenterology services with the addition of specialist Aamer Mirza, MD, and nurse practitioner Melissa Kobito, who will join the system in late March or early April.

6. Michelle Fortune, BSN, RN, was named the leader of surgery and GI services for St. Louis-based Mercy, which includes over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.