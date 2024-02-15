GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

US Digestive opens new Pennsylvania office

Claire Wallace -  

Exton. Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health has opened a new, 4,800-square-foot facility in Colmar, Pa.

The office is replacing a former facility in Lansdale, Pa. U.S. Digestive's affiliated endoscopy center, Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center, is located in Flourtown, Pa., according to a Feb. 15 press release. 

USDH is one of the largest GI providers in the U.S. and has more than 40 locations and over 250 providers currently operating throughout Southeastern, Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast