US Digestive opens new Pennsylvania office

Exton. Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health has opened a new, 4,800-square-foot facility in Colmar, Pa.

The office is replacing a former facility in Lansdale, Pa. U.S. Digestive's affiliated endoscopy center, Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center, is located in Flourtown, Pa., according to a Feb. 15 press release.

USDH is one of the largest GI providers in the U.S. and has more than 40 locations and over 250 providers currently operating throughout Southeastern, Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.