Mercy appoints GI leader

Michelle Fortune, BSN, RN, has been named the leader of surgery and GI services for St. Louis-based Mercy, which includes over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Ms. Fortune joins Mercy from St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C., where she served as chief executive officer, according to a Jan. 8 news release. She has previous experience leading outpatient surgery centers at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C., and National Surgical Hospitals in Chicago.

Mercy also named two other service line presidents: Brian Connor for neurosciences and Dawn Martin for women and children services.