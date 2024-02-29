Granville Health System pays $2.5M for GI site

Oxford, N.C.-based Granville Health System has purchased a former medical center in Oxford for $2.5 million with plans to open a new gastroenterology facility, according to a Feb. 29 report from the Triangle Business Journal.

The health system is owned by the Granville County government, as are its buildings and facilities.

Once the new GI center is fully operational, it will employ five to six new full-time employees, according to the report. A timeline for the facility's opening has yet to be established.

Granville Health System operates about 12 facilities in Oxford and several in Creedmoor and Butner, N.C.