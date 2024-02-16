U of Nebraska Medical Center taps GI, hepatology chief

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has added Fedja Rochling, MD, as its division chief of gastroenterology and hepatology.

The center's former GI and Hepatology Chief Peter Mannon, MD, stepped away from his role to focus on his position as director of the Frederick F. Paustian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, his collaboration with Nebraska Food for Health, and his research program.

Dr. Mannon will also remain a faculty member at UNMC, according to a Feb. 16 press release.

Dr. Rochling, whose new role began Feb. 1, previously served as a faculty member at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville before joining UNMC in 2002. He is a professor at UNMC and chief of gastroenterology at the Omaha VA Medical Center. He was the interim chief of the UNMC GI/hepatology division from 2019 to 2020.