Rome Health adds gastroenterology services

Rome (N.Y.) Health will offer gastroenterology services with the addition of specialist Aamer Mirza, MD, and nurse practitioner Melissa Kobito, according to a Feb. 8 report from the Rome Sentinel.

The duo are expected to start seeing patients in the area, which is currently facing a regional GI specialist shortage, in late March or early April.

This summer, Rome Health is expecting to add a second GI specialist, W. Asher Wolf, MD.

"In the Central New York region, it can take months to get a GI appointment. In addition, the lack of GI coverage for the emergency department was the top reason why patients had to be transferred to another facility. Now, we will be able to care for the majority of them in Rome," Rome Health's chief medical officer, Cristian Andrade, MD, told the Sentinel.

Dr. Mirza has been practicing for more than 24 years, while Dr. Wolf has 14 years of experience. Ms. Kobito worked alongside Dr. Mirza as a nurse practitioner at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford, N.Y.