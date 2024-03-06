Tampa General Hospital adds 2 GIs

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Digestive Health Center has added gastroenterologists David Schwimmer, MD, and Sheldon Taub, MD, to its practice, according to a March 6 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Both physicians will see patients at TGH Digestive Health Center's offices in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Dr. Schwimmer specializes in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center's Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and trained for his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

Dr. Taub has practiced medicine in the area for 40 years, most recently serving as co-chair of the South Florida chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, president of the Florida Gastroenterology Society, and a member of the board of governors of the American College of Gastroenterology.