September recap: Top 10 gastroenterology stories

Here are the most-read gastroenterology stories published by Becker's in September:

10 of the biggest GI deals in 2022

Ten of the biggest gastroenterology deals since Jan. 1.

Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1.

GI Alliance finalizes $785M physician-led buyout

GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Cost of 5 GI procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with GI procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.

7 GI developments this month

From the sale of GI Alliance to a new Crohn's disease test, here are seven GI developments that our readers are keeping an eye on in September.

Gastroenterology megadeals shaping the industry in 2022

Four percent of surveyed gastroenterologists intend to join management organizations in 2022, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

Top 25 hospitals for gastroenterology in 2023: report

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has been named the top hospital in the world for gastroenterology in 2023, according to a new report from Newsweek.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney get colonoscopies on camera

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recorded themselves receiving colonoscopies to raise awareness of increasing colon cancer diagnoses among people younger than 50.

3 gastroenterologists making headlines

