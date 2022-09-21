Gastroenterology megadeals shaping the industry in 2022

Four percent of surveyed gastroenterologists intend to join management organizations in 2022, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

Here are four of the biggests deals from GI megagroups that have occurred in 2022:

Gastro Health

Gastro Health entered its seventh state after a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts.

The acquired practices are Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology.

GI Alliance

GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

The transaction resulted in Apollo serving as GI Alliance's long-term strategic partner and receiving two seats on the GI Alliance board.

Waud Capital Partners, the private equity firm under which GI Alliance was founded, sold its controlling ownership stake in the practice management company.

United Digestive

United Digestive added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

Dr. Mullady merged his practice with United Digestive's Center for Digestive & Liver Health in Savannah, Ga.

US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health added Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.

Southwestern Gastrointestinal Specialists has locations in Uniontown and Connellsville, Pa.