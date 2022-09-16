7 GI developments this month

From the sale of GI Alliance to a new Crohn's disease test, here are seven GI developments that our readers are keeping an eye on in September.

1. Waud Capital Partners sold its controlling stake in management company GI alliance.

2. The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons extended its partnership with a video surgical intelligence platform for capturing surgical videos in real time.

3. Takeda launched a blood test to predict someone's risk for developing serious Crohn's disease.

4. Patient manager 83bar partnered with video solutions company Virgo Surgical Video Solutions.

5. Steven Lee-Kong, MD, was named chief of colorectal surgery at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center.

6. Shrujal Baxi, MD, was named chief medical officer at Iterative Scopes.

7. Gastro Health acquired its sixth practice in Virginia.