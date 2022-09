Here are three gastroenterologists moves Becker's has reported on since Aug. 16:

1. Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates welcomed gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, to its team.

2. Gastroenterologist Jameel Shareef, DO, is joining the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group to provide endoscopic procedures.

3. Raza Malik, MD, PhD, joined Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.