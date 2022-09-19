Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:

1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers.

2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its lower level.

3. The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million.

4. Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.

5. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii.