Cost of 5 GI procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with GI procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.

Average cost for patients after insurance for five procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:

Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis

ASC: $320

HOPD: $532

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

ASC: $110

HOPD: $192

Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy

ASC: $147

HOPD: $251

Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique

ASC: $158

HOPD: $262

Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing

ASC: $119

HOPD: $199