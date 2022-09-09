Cost of 5 GI procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with GI procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.
Average cost for patients after insurance for five procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:
Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis
ASC: $320
HOPD: $532
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
ASC: $110
HOPD: $192
Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy
ASC: $147
HOPD: $251
Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique
ASC: $158
HOPD: $262
Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing
ASC: $119
HOPD: $199