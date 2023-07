Here are three deals GI Alliance has made that Becker's has reported on since June 2:

1. GI Alliance partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn. The partnership is a joint venture with four Connecticut Gastroenterology physician owners.

2. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Digestive Health Center joined GI Alliance.

3. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Consultants in Silverdale, Wash.