What's happening in gastroenterology?

Here are seven updates regarding gastroenterology that healthcare leaders should know:
New centers
- An ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management opened in Metairie, La.
- Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.
Leadership moves
- Virtual digestive health platform Oshi Health added Martin Anderson as its chief technology officer and Nathan Paulsen as its vice president of health plan partnerships.
Partnerships
- United Digestive partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights.
- McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.), an affiliate of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, partnered with Lansing-based Digestive Health Institute.
- Athens, Ga.-based oncology practice University Cancer & Blood Center and multidisciplinary practice University Health Alliance partnered to open a high-risk gastroenterology clinic.
- Medtronic entered into a new partnership with specialty-focused EHR company ModMed to enhance documentation of its GI Genius polyp detection tool.