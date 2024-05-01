What's happening in gastroenterology?

Here are seven updates regarding gastroenterology that healthcare leaders should know:

New centers

An ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management opened in Metairie, La.

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.

Leadership moves

Virtual digestive health platform Oshi Health added Martin Anderson as its chief technology officer and Nathan Paulsen as its vice president of health plan partnerships.

Partnerships