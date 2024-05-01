GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

What's happening in gastroenterology?

Here are seven updates regarding gastroenterology that healthcare leaders should know:

New centers

  • An ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management opened in Metairie, La. 
  • Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.

Leadership moves

  • Virtual digestive health platform Oshi Health added Martin Anderson as its chief technology officer and Nathan Paulsen as its vice president of health plan partnerships. 

Partnerships

  • United Digestive partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights. 
  • McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.), an affiliate of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, partnered with Lansing-based Digestive Health Institute.
  • Athens, Ga.-based oncology practice University Cancer & Blood Center and multidisciplinary practice University Health Alliance partnered to open a high-risk gastroenterology clinic.
  • Medtronic entered into a new partnership with specialty-focused EHR company ModMed to enhance documentation of its GI Genius polyp detection tool.

