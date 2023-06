Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Digestive Health Center has joined GI Alliance.

Digestive Health Center has four offices, four physicians, seven nurse practitioners, a registered dietitian and 50 team members, according to a June 21 news release from GI Alliance.

GI Alliance supports more than 800 independent gastroenterologists across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and Connecticut.