92 great gastroenterologists to know

Becker's has featured dozens of gastroenterologists from across the country so far this year.

Here are 92 gastroenterologists to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Faten Aberra, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Aberra earned her medical degree from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami Health System. Dr. Abreu received the Lifetime Disruptor Award from the American College of Gastroenterology in October. Throughout her career, she has worked to find better treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

Douglas Adler, MD. Gastroenterologist in Colorado. Dr. Adler will start practicing at Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates in April. He's a nationally and internationally recognized leader in endoscopy.

Nezam Afdhal, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Afdhal is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Beth Israel. His clinical interests include gallbladder disorders, hepatitis B and C, and liver cancer.

Suneal Agarwal, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Dr. Agarwal's professional interests include celiac and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, colorectal cancer screening and endoscopic ultrasound. He's a member of several organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology and American Association of Liver Diseases.

Dilpesh Agrawal, MD. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Dr. Agrawal received his medical degree from B.J. Medical College in India. He then completed a residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Andrew Albert, MD. Chicago Gastro. Dr. Albert earned his medical degree from Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed a residency at Boston University Medical Center and completed a fellowship at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago. He also received advanced training around inflammatory bowel diseases at The University of Chicago. He founded Chicago Gastro.

Satya Allaparthi, MD. Sutter Health (Castro Valley, Calif.). Dr. Allaparthi received his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in India. He completed his internal medicine residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

Frank Anderson, MD. Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital. Dr. Anderson treats conditions including celiac disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Wilson's disease. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.

Rosemarie Arena, MD. Mountainside Medical Group (Montclair, N.J.). Dr. Arena received her medical degree and completed her residency and fellowship at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. Her interests include inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and liver disease.

Diana Arsene, MD. Associates in Gastroenterology (Colorado Springs, Co.). Dr. Arsene earned her medical degree from the University of Miami. She completed her residency at the Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center and her fellowship at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Fadi Bdair, MD. Cotton O'Neil Digestive Health (Topeka, Kan.). Dr. Bdair received his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed his residency and fellowship at University at Buffalo (N.Y.).

Mitch Bernsen, MD, Illinois Gastroenterology Group (Peoria). Dr. Bernsen leads Illinois' largest GI group. He earned his medical degree from Chicago-based Rush Medical College, completed his residency at Chicago-based Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center and completed his fellowship at Chicago-based Loyola University of Chicago. IGG joined the GI Alliance in July 2020.

Dennis Black, MD. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Black specializes in pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric liver disease and nutrition. He's a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Elisa Boden, MD. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle). Dr. Boden earned her medical degree from the University of Chicago School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and her fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Elizabeth Bollinger, MD. Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group (Gonzales, La.). Dr. Bollinger became interested in the medical field as a child and remains interested in advances in the field. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at New Orleans-based Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Michael Camilleri, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Camilleri earned his medical degree from Guardamangia, Malta-based University of Malta Medical School. He completed a residency at St. Luke's University Hospital in Guardamangia and completed a pair of fellowships at Hammersmith Hospital at University of London and a pair of fellowships at Mayo Clinic. He recently received the Julius Friedenwald Medal, the AGA's highest honor.

Maurice Cerulli, MD. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Cerulli earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in New York City, where he also completed a residency under its former name, State University of New York Health Science Center. He then completed a fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Austin Chiang, MD. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Chiang earned his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed his residency at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and completed a pair of fellowships at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Matthew Ciorba, MD. Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis). Dr. Ciorba earned his medical degree from University of Iowa in Iowa City. He completed a residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and completed his fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Carl Colton, MD. Florida Digestive Health Specialists (Port Charlotte). Dr. Colton earned his medical degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Edmund Chung, MD. Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates (Middletown, Conn.). Dr. Chung received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City and completed his residency and fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

Raymond Chung, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Chung is the director of hepatology and the liver center. He's known for his research in viral hepatitis, and he led work defining biomarkers and gene markers for people at high risk for liver disease and cancer.

Davey Deal, MD. Coliseum Health System (Macon, Ga.). Dr. Deal earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Ga. He completed his residency at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon and a fellowship at Palmetto Health, which merged under Prisma Health, in South Carolina.

Piet de Groen, MD. University of Minnesota Physicians (Minneapolis). Dr. de Groen treats adults with colon and rectal polyps, specializing in colonoscopies and endoscopies. His research interests include colorectal cancer prevention and endoscopy quality.

Conor Delaney, MD, PhD. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston). Dr. Delaney is a colorectal surgeon, and he's published more than 450 lectures, 15 books and 400 manuscripts, reviews and chapters. He was named president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida in September.

Laurie De Leve, MD, PhD. Keck Medical Center of the University of Southern California (Los Angeles). Dr. De Leve earned her medical degree from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and completed her residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She then completed her fellowship at the University of California Los Angeles.

Roshani Desai, MD. Marshall Browning Hospital (Du Quoin, Ill.). Dr. Desai earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and completed her residency and fellowship at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Christopher DiMaio, MD. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Dr. DiMaio is the director of therapeutic endoscopy. His research interests include pancreatic cancers and novel endoscopic techniques to diagnose and treat it.

Brian Dooreck, MD. Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines, Fla.). Dr. Dooreck received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University in Israel and completed his residency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City, which has since been renamed Mount Sinai Morningside. He then completed his fellowship at University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Florida.

Michael Dragutsky, MD, Gastro One (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Dragutsky earned his medical degree from Bryan-based Texas A&M College of Medicine, completed his internship and residency at Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Memphis-based University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is also the treasurer of the Digestive Health Physicians Association and founded Cornerstone Cellars, a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.

Jonathan Erlich, MD. GI Solutions of Illinois (Chicago). Dr. Erlich has a passion for managing inflammatory bowel disease and has done research about IBD care. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago and completed his residency at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Leandro Feo, MD. Tenet Florida Physician Services (Boca Raton). Dr. Feo joined Tenet Florida Physician Services in January to open an office in Boca Raton. He received his medical degree from Barquisimeto, Venezuela-based Universidad Lisandro Alvarado School of Medicine.

Joe Feuerstein, MD. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Feuerstein received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Boston University Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His interests include Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcerative colitis.

Richard Fried, MD. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Fried earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency and internship at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

David Furman, MD. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington). Dr. Furman received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Portsmouth (Va.) Naval Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., which has since combined with the National Naval Medical Center to become Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Scott Gabbard, MD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Gabbard earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland and completed his residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He also completed two fellowships at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Sujoy Ghorai, MD. Western Washington Medical Group (Everett, Wash.). Dr. Ghorai grew up in Alabama and completed his residency at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Montgomery. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

Tamas Gonda, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Gonda joined NYU Langone Health as director of the hospital's pancreatic disease program in December. He's also New York City-based NYU Langone Tisch Hospital's chief of endoscopy.

Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Goessling is the chief of the gastroenterology division at Massachusetts General Hospital and is the Jules L. Dienstag, MD, and Betty and Newell Hale Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology. He's also a professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

David Greenwald, MD. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Dr. Greenwald earned his medical degree from New York City-based Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed a residency and a fellowship at New York City-based Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, now NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Greenwald is the current president of the American College of Gastroenterology.

Fadlallah Habr, MD. Rhode Island Hospital (Providence). Dr. Habr earned his medical degree from the Lebanese University School of Medicine, now known as the Faculty of Medical Sciences, in Lebanon. He then completed residencies at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and Rhode Island Hospital/the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I. He also completed a fellowship at the Alpert Medical School at Brown University.

Gail Herzig, MD. Emerson Hospital (Acton, Mass.). Dr. Herzig earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. She completed a residency and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Richard Hodin, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Hodin earned his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. He completed a residency and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and another fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Essam Imseis, MD. Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston). Dr. Imseis earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and completed his residency at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

John Inadomi, MD. UW Medicine (Seattle). Dr. Inadomi earned his medical degree and completed his residency and fellowship at University of California San Francisco. He is the current president-elect of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Elissa Kaplan, MD. Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.). Dr. Kaplan earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. She completed her residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and her fellowship at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

W. Ray Kim, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital. Dr. Kim is chief of the gastroenterology and hepatology division. His career goal is to "improve the outcome of individuals with chronic liver disease by identifying the optimal means for diagnosis, monitoring, treatment and prevention."

Frederick Kogan, MD. Banner Health (Peoria, Ariz.). Dr. Kogan received his medical degree from the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz.

Prashant Krishnan, MD. Gastro Care Partners/Peak Gastroenterology Associates (Colorado Springs, Colo.). Dr. Krishnan is one of the co-leaders of Peak Gastroenterology Associates, the largest GI practice in southwest Colorado. He earned his medical degree from New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center and completed his residency and fellowship at Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital.

David Landy, MD. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center. Dr. Landy earned his medical degree and completed a residency at Emory University in Atlanta. He then completed his fellowship at University of Florida Health Sciences Center in Jacksonville.

Jim Leavitt, MD, Gastro Health (Miami). One of the founding physicians behind Gastro Health, Dr. Leavitt has been in private practice since 1980. He earned his medical degree from SUNY at Stony Brook (N.Y.) and completed his internship, residency and fellowship at University of Miami School of Medicine.

Anne Marie Lennon, MBBCh, PhD. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Dr. Lennon is the director of gastroenterology and is a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She received her medical degree at Dublin-based Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed residencies at Cleveland Clinic and Dublin-based Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

Dana Lukin, MD, PhD. Jill Roberts Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (New York City). Dr. Lukin earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He also completed a fellowship at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

Irena Maier, MD. Atrius Health (Newton, Mass.). Dr. Maier's clinical interests include gastroenterological malignancies and esophageal disorders. She joined Atrius Health in 2004.

Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle). Dr. Mergener attended medical school in Frankfurt and Heidelberg, Germany and at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and Boston-based Harvard Medical School. Dr. Mergener is the president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Ira Michaelson, MD. Trinity Health Center-Medical Arts (Minot, N.D.). Dr. Michaelson earned his medical degree from the University of Florence in Italy. The first year of his residency was completed at Carney Hospital in Boston, his second year was completed at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and his third year at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He then completed a fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.

Rossana Moura, MD. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.). Dr. Moura received her medical degree from Federal Fluminense University in Brazil and completed her residency at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami. She also received fellowship training at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Farid Namin, MD. Jackson County Gastroenterology (Independence, Mo.). Dr. Namin has done extensive research in functional bowel and motility disorders. He opened a personal protective equipment manufacturer in January.

Partha Nandi, MD. Center for Digestive Health (Troy, Mich.). Dr. Nandi became president of the PE-backed Pinnacle GI Partners when the platform was established in December 2020. He earned his medical degree from Detroit-based Wayne State University, where he also completed his residency. He completed a fellowship at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

M. Bishr Omary, MD, PhD. Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Omary earned his medical degree from the University of Miami. He completed a residency at University of California Irvine and completed his fellowship at University of California San Diego. Dr. Omary is the current president of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Mel Ona, MD. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic (Kapolei, Hawaii). Dr. Ona opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in February, and it's the state's first office-based endoscopy facility. He earned his medical degree from West Indies, Grenada-based St. George's University School of Medicine.

Charles Owen, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Southlake). Dr. Owen's specialties include advanced endoscopy and hepatology. Along with his medical degree, he holds a master's in business administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

John Pandolfino, MD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Pandolfino is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Memorial. He received his medical degree at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill., and completed a residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Arpan Patel, MD. Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center (Acton, Mass.). Dr. Patel specializes in Barrett's esophagus and advanced interventional endoscopy procedures and therapies. He joined Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center last fall.

Bhaktasharan "Buck" Patel, MD. Peak Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Patel is the other force behind Peak and its affiliated platform, Gastro Care Partners. He earned his medical degree from Gujarat, India-based Baroda Medical College, completed his residency at Evanston, Ill.-based St. Francis Hospital and completed his fellowship at Los Angeles-based University of Southern California.

David Piccoli, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Piccoli earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, completed an internship and residency at Boston Children's Hospital and completed his fellowship at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Scott Plaehn, DO. Michigan Gastroenterology Institute (East Lansing). Dr. Plaehn's clinical interests include upper and lower endoscopy diagnostics and abdominal paracentesis and esophageal manometry. He received his medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at MetroHealth System in Cleveland.

Saikiran "Sai" Raghavapuram, MD. South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta). Dr. Raghavapuram's specialties include colon issues, gastrointestinal bleeding and pancreatic issues. He joined SGMC in July.

John Suh, MD. United Digestive. Joining United Digestive affiliate Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2008, Dr. Suh advanced through the practice until he became CMO in August 2020. Dr. Suh earned his medical degree from Birmingham-based University of Alabama, completed a residency at Ann Arbor-based University of Michgian and completed his fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Miguel Regueiro, MD. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Regueiro was named chair of gastroenterology and hepatology in 2018. He's a leader in research on inflammatory bowel disease and created clinical pathways, guidelines and algorithms for postoperative management of Crohn's disease.

Diana Riera, MD. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Riera earned her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla and completed a residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

David Rubin, MD. University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Rubin is chief of the section of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at UChicago Medical Center. He's a member of several organizations, including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Physicians and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Stephen Rudolph, MD. Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis). Dr. Rudolph received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center, also in Minneapolis.

Bruce Sands, MD. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Sands joined Mount Sinai as chief of the Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology in 2010. He's recognized as an advocate for continued translational research on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Alison Schneider, MD. Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston Hospital. Dr. Schneider earned her medical degree from the University of Miami and completed an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was elected president of the Florida Gastroenterologic Society in November.

Eric Sibley, MD, PhD. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.). Dr. Sibley earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed his residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. He also completed a fellowship at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine.

Muhammad Siddiq, MD. The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic. Dr. Siddiq received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed his residency at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in New York City's Staten Island borough. He completed his fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

Nina Singh, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Singh joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2012. During her fellowship and residency at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, she researched the role of a protein-based signaling pathway in producing liver cancer.

Eva Sotil, MD. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Dr. Sotil earned her medical degree from Universidad De Navarra Facultad De Medicina in Spain. She completed her residency and fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She completed a second fellowship at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago.

Shanthi Srinivasan, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Srinivasan is division director of digestive diseases at Emory University Hospital. Her clinical interests are in gastrointestinal motility disorders with a focus on diabetes.

Kara Sullivan, MD. Mankato (Minn.) Clinic. Dr. Sullivan joined Mankato Clinic in 2013 and specializes in esophageal, stomach, intestinal, liver and pancreatic disorders and colon cancer prevention. She received her medical degree from Vermillion-based University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Gloria Sze, MD. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Sze earned her medical degree from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. She completed a residency and fellowship at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Terdiman, MD. University of San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Terdiman is co-director of UCSF Medical Center's inflammatory bowel disease center and colorectal cancer prevention program. He received his medical degree from New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed a residency at UCSF.

Nathan Tofteland, MD. Wichita (Kan.) Gastroenterology. Dr. Tofteland received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. He also completed dual residencies in internal medicine and pediatrics there.

Erin Toto, MD. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Dr. Toto received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, now called Sidney Kimmel Medical College, and completed her residency at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She completed her fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Roopa Vemulapalli, MD. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Vemulapalli moderates the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases' Quality Control Officer and Morbidity and Mortality Conference. She's currently researching the efficacy of a capsule endoscopy in the small intestine.

John Walsh, MD. Huron Gastro (Ypsilanti, Mich.). Dr. Wash's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and esophageal and peptic disorders. He's a subinvestigator at Huron Gastro's research department.

Jim Weber, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Southlake) and GI Alliance (Dallas). Dr. Weber earned his medical degree from Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medicine, completed a residency at Dallas-based Parkland Memorial Hospital and completed his fellowship at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center. Dr. Weber founded TDDC and GI Alliance, the largest private equity-backed GI-focused platform.

Gareth Weiner, MD. Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology (Denver). Appointed to his role in January 2014, Dr. Weiner is involved in all operational decisions made by RMG. He earned his medical degree from Denver-based University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, completed his internship and residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver and returned to University of Colorado Health Sciences Center to complete his fellowship.

Michael Weinstein, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Weinstein has served the Washington metropolitan area since 1985. He notably established the first outpatient endoscopy center in the Washington metropolitan area and led the practice's eventual partnership with Jameson, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy.

Azade Yedidag, MD. Mercyhealth Physicians Clinic-Rockton (Rockford, Ill.). Dr. Yedidag earned her medical degree from Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Medical School in Turkey and completed residencies at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., and the University of Chicago. Her interests include esophageal and abdominal disorders, liver disease and colon cancer screening.