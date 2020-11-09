Meet the new president of the Florida Gastroenterologic Society

Alison Schneider, MD, was elected president of the Florida Gastroenterologic Society at the organization's 55th annual meeting, South Florida Hospital News reported Nov. 6.

Dr. Schneider, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.), earned her medical degree from the University of Miami. She completed an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and a fellowship at Drexel University College of Medicine, both in Philadelphia.

She is going to focus on membership, patient advocacy, education and personal resilience during her term.

On her election, Dr. Schneider said: "I am very excited to serve as president for the Florida Gastroenterologic Society this next year and I want to thank all the FGS members for giving me this opportunity. I have been working as a gastroenterologist in South Florida since 2007 and I consider this one of my greatest honors."

Florida Gastroenterologic Society advocates for GIs in the state.

