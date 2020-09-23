Dr. Conor Delaney appointed president of Cleveland Clinic Florida region

Colorectal surgeon Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, has been named president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic Florida region effective Oct. 15.

Dr. Delaney is currently chair of the Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease and Surgical Institute. He oversees more than 240 staff physicians, more than 80 advanced practice providers, and 140 residents and fellows. The team performs 48,000 surgical cases and 90,000 endoscopic procedures annually.

He joined Cleveland Clinic in 1999 as a fellow and began his career in 2000 on the clinical associate staff.

Dr. Delaney notably has published more than 450 lectures nationally and internationally and has published 15 books and 400 original manuscripts, reviews and chapters.

Current CEO and President Joseph Iannotti, MD, PhD, will continue in his roles as chief of staff and chief academic and innovation officer once Dr. Delaney takes over.

