U of Miami gastroenterologist Dr. Maria Abreu receives ACG's Lifetime Disruptor award

The American College of Gastroenterology awarded University of Miami gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, its Lifetime Disruptor award at ACG 2020, Oct. 23-28.

Dr. Abreu received the award based on a vote from her peers and Healio's readers. Throughout her career, Dr. Abreu has worked to find better treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. She is also a leader in researching the disease in the Hispanic community.

In addition to this award, Dr. Abreu received the 2019 Sherman Prize awarded by The Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Charitable Foundation and also received the American Gastroenterological Association's Research Mentor Award.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.