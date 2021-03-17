Peak Gastroenterology Associates onboards Dr. Douglas Adler

Douglas Adler, MD, is joining Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates and will start in April.

Dr. Adler is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in endoscopy, according to a March 17 news release. He's trained more than 50 doctors in advanced endoscopic procedures and performed more than 30,000 procedures. He's written more than 450 scientific papers and book chapters.

He will join interventional endoscopists Ali Siddiqui, MD, and Scot Lewey, DO, at Peak Gastroenterology Associates. The trio plans to launch the Center for Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy in partnership with Denver-based Porter Adventist Hospital.

"Through our partnership with Porter Adventist Hospital, CATE will enable us to serve a wider group of patients and continue innovating better devices and newer techniques," Dr. Adler said.

