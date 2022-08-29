8 gastroenterology updates

From a private equity investment to a new endoscopy center, here are eight gastroenterology industry updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 16:

1. Mayo Clinic researchers in Phoenix used artificial intelligence to create an algorithm to better predict colorectal cancer recurrence, according to a multinational study published in Gastroenterology.

2. Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, to its practice.

3. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance received a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

4. Gastroenterologist Jameel Shareef, DO, is joining the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group to provide endoscopic procedures.

5. Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla.

6. EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical System, a robot that allows physicians to perform less invasive gastrointestinal surgery, was awarded Best Application Award at the 2022 Surgical Robotic Challenge.

7. Specialty gastroenterology pharmacy company Evoke Pharma partnered with Eversana, a provider of commercial sale services, to launch a patient telehealth product.

8. Raza Malik, MD, PhD, joined Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.