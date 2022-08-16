Albany Medical Center names Dr. Raza Malik chief of gastroenterology, hepatology

Raza Malik, MD, PhD, joined Albany (N.Y) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. Malik will also serve as vice chair of research for the department of medicine, according to an Aug. 16 press release.

Dr. Malik comes to Albany from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he served as director of hepatology and associate chief of the division of gastroenterology.



He previously held faculty positions at Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and University College London Hospital.