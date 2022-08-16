Evoke Pharma, Eversana to launch telehealth solution

Specialty GI pharmacy company Evoke Pharma has partnered with Eversana, a provider of commercial sale services, to launch a patient telehealth solution.

The companies will an existing partnership with direct-to-consumer telehealth platform UpScriptHealth to expand patient access to Gimoti, a nasal spray product made by Evoke for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults, according to an Aug. 16 press release.

"This burden and the experience many people have with diabetic gastroparesis has compelled many patients to search for options online. We encourage patients to seek the best option for them, whether that is their own doctor or a motility expert. By offering a telehealth option, we believe we augment current care options and reach an important and significant portion of the diabetic gastroparesis patient population to provide access to care for this difficult disease," Matt D'Onofrio, Evoke Pharma's chief business officer, said in the release.