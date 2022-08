Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21.

Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

In addition to his work with GSA, he continues to practice in Nebraska City, the report said.