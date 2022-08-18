Maryland endoscopy center welcomes new gastroenterologist

Jameel Shareef, DO, is joining the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group, The Southern Maryland Chronicle reported Aug. 16.

Dr. Shareef will provide endoscopic procedures at the medical group's endoscopy center, also in La Plata, the report said.

"This is an exciting time for our growing gastroenterological team,” UM Charles Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Joseph Moser, MD, told The Southern Maryland Chronicle. "Dr. Shareef is a great fit for the practice and his patient-centered philosophy of care matches our community’s expectations for quality healthcare."