EndoQuest endoscopy robot wins honor at 2022 Surgical Robotics Challenge

EndoQuest's Endoluminal Surgical System, a robot that allows physicians to perform less invasive gastrointestinal surgery, was awarded Best Application Award at the 2022 Surgical Robotic Challenge.

"The Surgical Robotic Challenge is one of the most prestigious honors that can be earned in robotics technology and this award represents a new level of interest and validation in our innovative ELS technology," Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest Robotics, said in an Aug. 18 press release. "This recognition and honor is a reflection of the outstanding work of our team and brings new levels of momentum to our plans to advance this technology to an IDE application with the U.S. FDA."

The award was based on successes that the system had on tissue models, including bovine colon and porcine esophagus.