7 gastroenterology tech updates to know

Here are seven gastroenterology technology updates Becker's has reported on since Feb. 21:

1. Healthcare research and technology company Clario, gastroenterology consultant GI Reviewers, and medical artificial intelligence technology developer RSIP Vision teamed up to create an AI-based scoring system for inflammatory bowel disease.

2. Iterative Health partnered with the Florida Research Institute to bring its AI-powered recruitment technology to Florida to give patients access to clinical trials.

3. The GI Quality Improvement Consortium, a partnership between the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, is moving to a technology platform powered by data provider Health Catalyst.

4. Covenant Physician Partners, a physician services company, added Medtronic's AI-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius, to three Hawaii locations.

5. Redding (Calif.) Gastroenterology transitioned to a new EHR, eClinicalWorks, the largest ambulatory cloud platform in the U.S.

6. Digital patient engagement platform Zappix signed a deal with a U.S. healthcare provider's gastroenterology department, marking its expansion into the GI space.

7. Gastroenterologist Sarah Robbins, MD, launched a platform designed to help patients improve their digestive health.