Gastroenterologist creates digestive health platform

Gastroenterologist Sarah Robbins, MD, launched a platform designed to help patients improve their digestive health.

Well Sunday is an online hub of resources and information for clients, including educational materials, interactive activities and courses, according to a Feb. 21 news release. It will be tailored to patients with GI issues including irritable bowel syndrome, celiac and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

"Once my office practice reached a waitlist of over three years, I knew I needed to find a solution that would allow me to support many more people effectively," Dr. Robbins said in the release. "With this in mind, I created Well Sunday to provide easy-to-digest, science-backed advice for people looking to better their GI health."