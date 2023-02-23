Digital patient platform Zappix expands into GI

Digital patient engagement platform Zappix signed a deal with a U.S. healthcare provider's gastroenterology department, marking its expansion into the GI space.

Zappix's digital patient engagement platform aims to help GI providers with patient experience, improve patient outcomes and improve staff utilization, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the company.

Zappix helps GI providers tackle no-shows and rescheduling, leverage reminders, increase revenue and streamline operations. It also includes pre- and postoperative instructions, appointment scheduling and confirmation, referral management and patient recalls.

The release did not name the healthcare provider with which Zappix signed.