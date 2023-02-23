GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Digital patient platform Zappix expands into GI

Claire Wallace -  

Digital patient engagement platform Zappix signed a deal with a U.S. healthcare provider's gastroenterology department, marking its expansion into the GI space.

Zappix's digital patient engagement platform aims to help GI providers with patient experience, improve patient outcomes and improve staff utilization, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the company. 

Zappix helps GI providers tackle no-shows and rescheduling, leverage reminders, increase revenue and streamline operations. It also includes pre- and postoperative instructions, appointment scheduling and confirmation, referral management and patient recalls. 

The release did not name the healthcare provider with which Zappix signed.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast