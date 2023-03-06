3 medical device, research companies team up to improve IBD scoring with AI

Healthcare research and technology company Clario, gastroenterology consultant GI Reviewers, and medical artificial intelligence technology developer RSIP Vision have teamed up to create an AI-based scoring system for inflammatory bowel disease.

The solution will improve colonoscopy video scoring, optimize workflow, and improve recruitment and reduce costs for clinical trials, according to a March 6 press release.

While IBD is best diagnosed with colonoscopies, disease level is assessed by visual findings. Therefore, IBD scoring is often complex, time-consuming and subjective based on the reader and reader's training.

The new AI system from the three companies automatically computes endoscopic scores from colonoscopy videos in ulcerative colitis patients.

The system was trained on hundreds of patient videos and over 100,000 images and scored under gastroenterologist supervision.

The algorithm's performance was found to be comparable with the performance of human reviewers. The technology is also expanding into Crohn's disease scoring.