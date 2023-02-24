GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Covenant Physician Partners adds AI-assisted polyp detection to 3 Hawaii endoscopy centers

Riz Hatton -  

Covenant Physician Partners, a physician services company, added Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius, to three Hawaii locations.

The technology has been used at Pacific Endoscopy Center in Pearl City and Endoscopy Institute of Hawaii in Honolulu. Covenant Physician Partners has plans to roll out GI Genius at the Endoscopy Center in Hilo in March, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the company.

Covenant Physician Partners' goal is to promote early detection and the treatment of colon, stomach and esophagus diseases.

