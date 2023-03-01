Iterative Health, Florida Research Institute strike partnership

Iterative Health has partnered with the Florida Research Institute to bring its artificial intelligence-powered recruitment technology to Florida to give patients access to clinical trials, according to a Feb. 28 press release sent to Becker's.

The Florida Research Institute will use Iterative Health's technology to standardize endoscopic scoring and give patients access to therapeutics in the region via clinical trials.

Iterative Health's recruitment technology will aid in the recruitment of inflammatory bowel disease patients by streamlining the clinical trial identification process, so researchers can more quickly and accurately identify potential participants.

The Florida Research Institute was created by Florida Digestive Health Specialists, one of the largest single-specialty GI networks in the state, according to the news release. Its database is focused on providing patients with liver and GI diseases with advanced medical therapies.