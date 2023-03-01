GI clinical health registry partners with Health Catalyst

The GI Quality Improvement Consortium, a partnership between the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, is moving to a new technology platform powered by data provider Health Catalyst.

The GI Consortium offers the only GI-focused clinical registry in the U.S., according to a March 1 news release from the American College of Gastroenterology. Through the partnership, the consortium will be able to take advantage of Health Catalyst's clinical registry and reporting solutions platform.

Health Catalyst's cloud-based registry is used by more than three dozen clinical registries, the release said.

The consortium and Health Catalyst plan to transfer existing registry operations for colonoscopy esophagogastroduodenoscopy procedures by the start of 2024. Eventually, the goal is to add data for additional diseases and procedures, including inflammatory bowel disease and wireless capsule endoscopy.