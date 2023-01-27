7 endoscopy updates

Here are seven endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:

1. The University of California San Diego Health's endoscopy program was recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety.

2. Cleveland-based UH Rainbow Babies and Children's is the first facility in the Midwest to complete an awake pediatric endoscopy using the EvoEndo system.

3. In addition to its newly opened clinic in Leander, Texas, Austin Gastroenterology also opened the Austin Endoscopy Center at the same location, marking its fourth endoscopy center in the region.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened an outpatient endoscopy suite.

5. Shakopee, Minn.-based St. Francis Regional Medical Center will build a new outpatient surgery and endoscopy center.

6. Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, Wash. The deal includes a joint venture with Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center, which is in the same building as the practice.

7. One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn.