Minnesota hospital to build new ASC

Shakopee, Minn.-based St. Francis Regional Medical Center will build a new outpatient surgery and endoscopy center

The 46,000-square-foot center will be located on the hospital campus and include an orthopedic clinic and urgent care. It will hire new specialists to work with current St. Francis staff to offer orthopedic, general surgery, plastic surgery and gastroenterological services.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2023 and is expected to wrap in 2024. It will be owned by St. Francis and managed by Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners Park Nicollet.