GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Cleveland hospital 1st in Midwest to perform awake pediatric endoscopy with EvoEndo system

Paige Haeffele -  

Cleveland-based UH Rainbow Babies and Children's is the first facility in the Midwest to complete an awake pediatric endoscopy using the EvoEndo system.

The EvoEndo Gastroscope is a single-use device that can be inserted orally or transnasally, allowing patients ages 5 and older to undergo endoscopic procedures without anesthesia or sedation, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the hospital.

 

Rainbow Babies and Children's is a pediatric hospital and academic medical center affiliated with Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

 

