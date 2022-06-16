20 gastroenterology companies to know 

From device companies to providers, here are 20 gastroenterology-focused companies to know:

1. Allied Digestive Health: Private equity-backed, West Long Branch, N.J.-based Allied Digestive is a gastroenterology group with more than 100 providers. The company was formed in 2015 by merging five gastroenterology groups in New Jersey.

2. Boston Scientific: Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific manufactures gastroenterology-focused products, including those for polypectomy, hemostasis and balloon dilation procedures.

3. Capital Digestive Care: Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive offers services at more than 26 offices and ASCs with 76 gastroenterology specialists in the Mid-Atlantic region. Earlier this year, the company finalized a deal with a Virginia practice.

4. CRH Medical: Atlanta-based CRH Medical is a gastroenterology products and services provider that services roughly 272,000 procedures annually and has 39 gastroenterology ASC partnerships.

5. Iterative Scopes: Iterative Scopes is a gastroenterology-focused software company that designs artificial intelligence-centered products for endoscopies. Earlier this year, it secured $150 million in series A funding to develop its AI-powered gastroenterology and drug development technology.

6. Fujifilm Medical: A leader in endoscopy imaging technology, Fujifilm has many gastroenterology-focused devices in its portfolio, including its 700 Series standard, slim, treatment and zoom colonoscopes, which allow physicians to adapt the technology based on the patient's need. In April, the company was awarded a five-year multimillion dollar military contract,

7. Gastro Health: Headquartered in Miami, Gastro Health features more than 343 affiliated physicians and 140 locations. The company was sold to a private equity firm in 2021 and has since expanded its reach in Ohio, Florida and Virginia.

8. GI Alliance: Physician-led, Southlake, Texas-based, GI Alliance is the largest gastroenterology megagroup in the industry, with more than 660 physicians and 400 locations. The private equity-backed company has been on an acquisition spree in 2022, with at least seven deals made since Jan. 1 in Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois and Washington.

9. Medtronic: Medical device company Medtronic has made huge steps into the gastroenterology field with its artificial intelligence-focused technology, including its AI endoscopy module, GI Genius. This year it partnered with American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low-income and underserved communities nationwide.

10. Micro-Tech Endoscopy: Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Micro-Tech Endoscopy has a portfolio of gastroenterology products. The company recently partnered with Wision A.I. to become the U.S. distributor of Wision's EndoScreener, an artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection software used during colonoscopies.

11. Motus GI: Motus GI manufactures the Pure-Vu colon prep system.This year, the FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system.

12. Olympus: Olympus’ medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes and video-imaging systems. In February, the company was awarded a contract for single-use bronchoscopes from Vizient, the largest group purchasing organization in the nation.

13. One GI: Founded in April 2020, Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has seen massive growth since opening, with 11 deals in just over two years. The company has more than 120 physicians in its portfolio.

14. PE GI Solutions: Headquartered in Jamison, Pa., PE GI Solutions focuses on ASC development and management and has more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 60 clinical partner locations in 19 states.

15. Peak Gastroenterology Associates: Colorado Springs, Colo.-based, private equity-backed Peak Gastroenterology Associates is a management company with more than 26 physicians in its portfolio.

16. Pentax Medical: Pentax Medical is a global company focused on advanced endo-imaging solutions. The company's products focus on gastroenterology, endoscopic ultrasound, pulmonology and more.

17. Pinnacle GI Partners: Rochester Hills, Mich.-based, private equity-backed Pinnacle GI Partners is a gastroenterology management company with 21 physicians in its portfolio.

18. Saneso: Saneso is a medical company whose portfolio includes the industry's first 360-degree colonoscope, recently approved by the FDA. Saneso's colonoscope has a 360-degree multidirectional view with five cameras, while traditional colonoscopes have a 140- to 170-degree field of view, which causes them to miss up to 40 percent of polyps, according to Sanesco.

19. United Digestive: Atlanta-based, private equity-backed United Digestive partners with physicians and gastroenterology practices. It has more than 130 physicians in its portfolio.

20. US Digestive Health: Based in Exton, Pa., U.S. Digestive Health is a collective of gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania with more than 100 physicians.