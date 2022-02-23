Medtronic to provide colorectal cancer screening technology in underserved communities

Healthcare technology company Medtronic and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy have partnered to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low-income and underserved communities nationwide through the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program.

The program is supported by Amazon Web Services, according to a Feb. 22 news release.

Efforts include donating 50 Medtronic GI Genius endoscopy modules that detect colorectal polyps to endoscopy centers throughout the country. The goal of the program is early detection and diagnosis of colorectal cancer in underserved communities.

"The crisis of health inequities cannot be solved without expanding access to healthcare technologies that put people first," Medtronic Chair and CEO Geoff Martha said. "We must begin with local efforts that consider the needs of the community. This program is an important step towards ensuring that our powerful technologies help reduce disparities, improve care and enhance patient outcomes."