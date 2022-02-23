Capital Digestive Care expands Virginia presence with recent transaction

Capital Digestive Care has signed a transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.), adding two more offices to its portfolio, according to a Feb. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach has served Virginia Beach for more than 53 years. It has nine board-certified physicians and six advanced practice providers.

The partnership will allow Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach to use the PE Practice Solutions platform from PE GI Solutions, a management solutions organization.

"Our mission has always been to provide exemplary digestive healthcare to the community of Virginia Beach," Jan Janson, MD, of Gastroenterology, Ltd., said. "This partnership positions GLTD for continued growth while allowing us to focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional patient care. We're delighted to align with a group like Capital Digestive Care who shares our core values."