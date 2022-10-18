10 statistics on gastroenterologists' wealth, debt

Here are 10 statistics on gastroenterologist salary, wealth and debt:

1. The average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

2. Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

3. Median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high March 1, according to consulting firm Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

4. Gastroenterology is the sixth-wealthiest medical speciality, according to Medscape's "Physicians Compensation Reports."

5. The average incentive bonus for a gastroenterologist is $74,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

6. Dallas is the highest-paying U.S. city for midcareer (eight to 14 years) gastroenterologists, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

7. Atlanta is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) gastroenterologists, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

8. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.

9. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.

10. More than half of gastroenterologists younger than 40 have student loan debt, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."