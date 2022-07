Changes in gastroenterologist pay over 6 years

The current average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report detailed the income offered to 20 recruited specialties. It included base salary without bonuses or benefits.

Income offered to gastroenterologists:

2016-17

Low: $300,000

Average: $492,000

High: $800,000

2017-18

Low: $355,000

Average: $487,000

High: $725,000

2018-19

Low: $350,000

Average: $495,000

High: $650,000

2019-20

Low: $300,000

Average: $457,000

High: $600,000

2020-21

Low: $125,000

Average: $453,000

High: $750,000

2021-22

Low: $375,000

Average: $486,000

High: $600,000