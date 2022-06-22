Gastroenterologist wealth: 3 report takeaways

Gastroenterology is the sixth wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022.
The report, released June 10, surveyed 13,064 physicians from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19. Read more about the methodology here.
Three takeaways:
1. Twenty-two percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million.
2. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.
3. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists said they are still paying off student loans.