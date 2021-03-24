10 more GIs to know

Here are 10 gastroenterologists to know:

Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami Health System. Dr. Abreu received the Lifetime Disruptor Award from the American College of Gastroenterology in October. Throughout her career, she has worked to find better treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

Douglas Adler, MD. Gastroenterologist in Colorado. Dr. Adler will start practicing at Colorado Springs-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates in April. He's a nationally and internationally recognized leader in endoscopy.

Conor Delaney, MD, PhD. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston). Dr. Delaney is a colorectal surgeon, and he's published more than 450 lectures, 15 books and 400 manuscripts, reviews and chapters. He was named president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida in September.

Leandro Feo, MD. Tenet Florida Physician Services (Boca Raton). Dr. Feo joined Tenet Florida Physician Services in January to open an office in Boca Raton. He received his medical degree from Barquisimeto, Venezuela-based Universidad Lisandro Alvarado School of Medicine.

Tamas Gonda, MD. NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Gonda joined NYU Langone Health as director of the hospital's pancreatic disease program in December. He's also New York City-based NYU Langone Tisch Hospital's chief of endoscopy.

Farid Namin, MD. Jackson County Gastroenterology (Independence, Mo.). Dr. Namin has done extensive research in functional bowel and motility disorders. He opened a personal protective equipment manufacturer in January.

Mel Ona, MD. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic (Kapolei, Hawaii). Dr. Ona opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in February, and it's the state's first office-based endoscopy facility. He earned his medical degree from West Indies, Grenada-based St. George's University School of Medicine.

Arpan Patel, MD. Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center (Acton, Mass.). Dr. Patel specializes in Barrett's esophagus and advanced interventional endoscopy procedures and therapies. He joined Middlesex Digestive Health & Endoscopy Center last fall.

Saikiran "Sai" Raghavapuram, MD. South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta). Dr. Raghavapuram's specialties include colon issues, gastrointestinal bleeding and pancreatic issues. He joined SGMC in July.

Alison Schneider, MD. Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston Hospital. Dr. Schneider earned her medical degree from the University of Miami and completed an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was elected president of the Florida Gastroenterologic Society in November.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are presented in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

