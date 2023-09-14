The world's best cardiology specialty hospitals

Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.) has been named the top hospital in the world for cardiology in 2024 by Newsweek.

Newsweek identified the top 300 cardiology specialty hospitals in the world in partnership with Statista.

The top 25 cardiology hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic / Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

3. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, Md.)

4. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

5. Massachusetts General Hospital / Corrigan Minehan Heart Center (Boston)

6. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

7. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

8. AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

9. Royal Brompton Hospital (London)

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

11. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

12. Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg (Germany)

13. Hospital Universitario La Paz (Spain)

14. National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (Suita, Japan)

15. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

16. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

17. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

18. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

19. Centro Cardiologico Monzino (Milan, Italy)

20. Ospedale San Raffaele - Gruppo San Donato (Milan, Italy)

21. Instituto do Coração (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

22. Herz- und Diabeteszentrum NRW (Bad Oeynhausen, Germany)

23. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care - Stanford Hospital

24. Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón (Madrid, Spain)

25. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo, Brazil)