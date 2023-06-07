The cardiology industry by the numbers

Here are five numbers that provide a snapshot of the cardiology industry, per Medscape's "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2023."

$507,000: The average annual compensation for cardiologists.

$88,000: The average incentive bonus for cardiologists.

93 percent: The percentage of cardiologists that would choose the specialty again.

74 percent: The percentage of cardiologists that plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.

51 percent: The percentage of cardiologists that participate in the fee-for-service model — the model with the most participation for the specialty.

The data comes from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023" which surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.