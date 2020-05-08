Illinois hospital partners with cardiology team

Belleville-based Washington University Physicians in Illinois will staff Mattoon, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln's Heart Center through a new partnership, MyRadioLink reports.

The cardiology team will see patients in SBL's newly opened Heart Center. The center provides diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterization services. It has two cath labs, an expanded exam room, and nuclear medicine and cardiac rehabilitation capabilities.

The relationship between the two entities was the result of the BJC Collaborative, which SBL joined in 2015. The collaborative helps its members launch new care specialties.

Several members of Washington University Physicians in Illinois previously provided care at SBL.

