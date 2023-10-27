Cardiologists in the headlines: 4 updates to know

Here are six cardiologists in the news on whom Becker's has reported since Oct. 6:

1. ​​New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System renamed its top-ranked heart hospital as the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital. The hospital was formerly named Mount Sinai Heart. The new moniker honors Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, physician-in-chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital and president of the Fuster Heart Hospital.

2. The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Williamsport, Pa., made three additions to its cardiology team: David Ambrose, DO, a noninvasive cardiologist, Robert Davis, DO, a cardiovascular disease specialist, and Thomas Scott, DO, an interventional cardiologist.

3. Poplar Bluffs (Mo.) Regional Medical Center added Michael Lim, MD, an interventional cardiologist, to its medical staff.

4. Richard Smalling, MD, PhD, is one of the few cardiologists in the country using coil embolization to treat hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. Dr. Smalling shared stories of patients undergoing the procedure and his experience practicing medicine with Becker's.





